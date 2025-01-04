Left Menu

Congress Leaders Slam Government's Soft Stance on China's Territorial Moves

Congress leader Pawan Khera severely criticizes the government's weak response to China's new counties in Hotan prefecture, allegedly infringing on Indian territory. Emphasizing the historical significance of the region, Khera demands stronger action and criticizes a lack of decisive government response concerning territorial claims and the Brahmaputra mega-dam issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:26 IST
Congress Leaders Slam Government's Soft Stance on China's Territorial Moves
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pawan Khera has launched a stern rebuke of the Indian government's response to China's recent territorial moves. Accusing the government of a lackluster approach, Khera urged authorities to address the establishment of two new counties in the Hotan prefecture, which allegedly encroach upon Indian territory in Ladakh.

Khera directed his criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the government's objections have been ineffective. The Congress leader expressed concern over China's perceived empowerment, citing past incidents where the Prime Minister reportedly downplayed such incursions.

Beyond territorial disputes, Khera raised alarms over China's plans to construct a mega-dam on the Brahmaputra river. He argues this could jeopardize India's northeastern interests, underscoring a need for a robust foreign policy to counteract these threats. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's disapproval of China's actions and confirmed lodging formal protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

