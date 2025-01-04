UN Warns of Unfolding Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, alerts the global community about the deteriorating human-rights situation in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military actions. During a UN meeting, Turk called for investigations into attacks on hospitals, emphasizing their destruction as a violation of international humanitarian law.
New York [US], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has issued a stark warning about a dire human-rights crisis unfolding in Gaza, visible to the international community.
His remarks came amid an emergency UN Security Council meeting held on Friday, following the collapse of healthcare services in Gaza. Algerian authorities, having assumed the UN Security Council presidency in January, prompted the gathering.
Turk criticized Israel's military tactics, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties and displacement. He cited reports of systematic attacks on hospitals, beginning with airstrikes and followed by ground operations, leaving medical facilities inoperative.
Underlining the fundamental need for protecting hospitals during conflicts, Turk condemned recent Israeli assaults on Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza. Staff and patients were forcibly removed or detained, with several instances of reported abuse.
The hospital's director remains unaccounted for following his detention.
He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between military and civilian targets, arguing that the use of heavy weaponry on hospitals contravenes international norms.
Turk called for thorough, unbiased investigations into all such incidents, highlighting their nature as potential war crimes.
