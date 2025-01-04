Left Menu

UN Warns of Unfolding Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, alerts the global community about the deteriorating human-rights situation in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military actions. During a UN meeting, Turk called for investigations into attacks on hospitals, emphasizing their destruction as a violation of international humanitarian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:35 IST
UN Warns of Unfolding Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has issued a stark warning about a dire human-rights crisis unfolding in Gaza, visible to the international community.

His remarks came amid an emergency UN Security Council meeting held on Friday, following the collapse of healthcare services in Gaza. Algerian authorities, having assumed the UN Security Council presidency in January, prompted the gathering.

Turk criticized Israel's military tactics, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties and displacement. He cited reports of systematic attacks on hospitals, beginning with airstrikes and followed by ground operations, leaving medical facilities inoperative.

Underlining the fundamental need for protecting hospitals during conflicts, Turk condemned recent Israeli assaults on Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza. Staff and patients were forcibly removed or detained, with several instances of reported abuse.

The hospital's director remains unaccounted for following his detention.

He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between military and civilian targets, arguing that the use of heavy weaponry on hospitals contravenes international norms.

Turk called for thorough, unbiased investigations into all such incidents, highlighting their nature as potential war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025