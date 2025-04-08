World-Class Expertise Strengthens CARE Hospitals: Dr. Ajay Kumar Paruchuri Joins as Senior Orthopaedic Consultant

CARE Hospitals, located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, has announced the addition of Dr. Ajay Kumar Paruchuri as their new Senior Consultant in Orthopaedics. This strategic appointment is expected to bolster the hospital's already distinguished team of medical experts, known for their superior specialty services.

With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Ajay Kumar Paruchuri is renowned for his proficiency in advanced orthopaedic care, focusing on minimally invasive techniques, complex joint and spine surgeries, and trauma reconstruction. His surgical mastery in procedures like knee and shoulder arthroscopy, spinal fusions, and joint replacements has delivered transformative results for many patients. His international experience, enriched by his studies at Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, University of Dundee, Scotland, adds a global perspective to his practice.

Dr. Ajay's commitment extends beyond clinical excellence, as he is a fervent educator and contributor to orthopaedic research and teaching. Joining CARE Hospitals aligns with his dedication to innovation and compassionate care. Biju Nair, Zonal COO at CARE Hospitals, emphasized that Dr. Ajay's blend of expertise and empathy reinforces the institution's pledge to patient-centered care. With his induction, CARE Hospitals is set to advance its orthopaedic and trauma care services, offering patients hope for enhanced recovery and active living.

(With inputs from agencies.)