Tammy Bruce: New Voice at the State Department

In a surprising move, President-elect Donald Trump taps Fox News Anchor Tammy Bruce as the next spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. Bruce, known for her strong conservative voice, is set to play a pivotal role in the incoming administration alongside Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.

Tammy Bruce (File Photo/ X@HeyTammyBruce). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump has named Fox News anchor Tammy Bruce as the spokesperson for the US Department of State, a significant appointment in the incoming administration. Bruce will work alongside Marco Rubio, the nominee for Secretary of State.

This announcement, made on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, highlights Bruce's credentials as a respected political analyst who embraced the 'MAGA' agenda early on. Trump's post emphasized her transition from a liberal activist in the 1990s to a leading conservative voice over the past two decades.

Bruce's new role places her as a prominent figure in the Trump administration, expected to commence following the conclusion of the Biden administration. The State Department, as the principal foreign affairs agency, will have Bruce representing it at the United Nations and in global negotiations.

Donald Trump's victory in the recent elections, which included a popular vote win, marked a historic moment as he becomes only the second leader to serve two non-consecutive terms. Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

