Srinivas Gotru Appointed as India's New Ambassador to ASEAN

In a pivotal move announced by the Ministry of External Affairs, Srinivas Gotru, a senior Indian Foreign Service officer, has been named the next Ambassador of India to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). A seasoned diplomat from the 1997 IFS batch, Gotru currently serves as Joint Secretary in the MEA.

Expected to assume his new role shortly, Gotru's appointment comes at a time when ASEAN-India relations are witnessing substantial growth. Having evolved from a sectoral dialogue partnership in 1992 to a full dialogue partnership in 1995, the relationship was further elevated with the inception of the ASEAN-India Summit in 2002. This decade-long progression underscores the strategic importance of this partnership to both ASEAN and India.

Since marking the 20th anniversary of ASEAN-India dialogue relations in 2012, both entities have elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership. Efforts are underway to bolster collaboration across ASEAN's three Community pillars. India, as a Dialogue Partner, remains actively engaged in multiple diplomatic and defense-related dialogues, including the ASEAN Regional Forum and the East Asia Summit, demonstrating a deepened political and security alignment.

