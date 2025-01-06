Left Menu

Devastating Attack Rocks Pakistani Army Convoy in Balochistan

A suicide attack by the Baloch Liberation Army's 'Fidayee' unit on a Pakistani army convoy in Turbat, Balochistan, resulted in 47 deaths and over 30 injuries. The convoy included personnel from various military and police units. BLA claims responsibility, citing targeted intelligence and a message against occupation.

06-01-2025 08:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating suicide attack claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has left 47 security personnel dead and over 30 injured in Turbat, Balochistan. The attack, carried out by the BLA's 'Fidayee unit' Majeed Brigade, targeted a Pakistani army convoy traveling from Karachi to the Frontier Corps headquarters in Turbat.

The convoy consisted of 13 vehicles, including several military buses. The BLA, through its spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, reported that the attack was strategically planned with intelligence from its unit ZIRAB, and resulted in the destruction of a bus and a military vehicle.

The attacker, identified as 'Fidayee Sangat Bahar Ali,' had joined the movement in 2017. Accusations of abuses by Pakistani forces were reiterated by the BLA, which threatened further attacks on what they termed 'occupying forces.' Meanwhile, official sources have not updated the death toll since initially reporting 11 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

