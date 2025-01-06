Quetta Faces Communication Shutdown Amid Electoral Protests

The Balochistan government has implemented a two-day suspension of cellular and internet services in Quetta, as tensions rise following the Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) announcement of a shutter-down strike. The protest, organized on Sunday, aims to challenge alleged rigging during the re-polling for the PB-45 Quetta VIII constituency of the Balochistan Assembly.

JUI-F's provincial emir emphasized the indefinite nature of the protest until the party's demands are met, calling on supporters to participate. Concerns over alleged electoral malpractices prompted the strike, further intensifying political strife. Unofficial results indicated a victory for the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Ali Madad Khattak with 6,883 votes, followed by Nasarullah Zayrai of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party with 4,122 votes, and JUI-F's Usman Pirkani with 3,731 votes.

The PB-45 seat, previously held by PPP's Haji Ali Madad Jattak, has been embroiled in controversy. Noteworthy developments included a January ruling by the Supreme Court, which upheld an election tribunal's directive for a recount at 15 polling stations. The ruling, led by Justice Shahid Waheed, cited irregularities in Form 45 as persistent issues.

A detailed judgment by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi revealed a significant, unexplained vote increase for the petitioner, highlighting discrepancies. In this tense environment, the Balochistan government's suspension of communications aims to control potential unrest. The strike underscores ongoing electoral contentions and their ramifications for Quetta's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)