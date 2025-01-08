Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Journey to Health: BNP Leader Departs for London Medical Care

Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has left for London for medical treatment. She travelled aboard a royal air ambulance arranged by the Emir of Qatar. A large number of BNP supporters gathered to bid her farewell. Her trip aims to improve her health for resuming her political duties.

Former PM of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia at Dhaka Airport (Photo: X/ @BNPBdMediaCell). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia, the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), embarked on a journey to London on Tuesday night for crucial medical treatment. The former Prime Minister departed from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:46 pm aboard a special Royal Air Ambulance, provided by the Emir of Qatar, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Ateam from the Qatari government, along with Zia's doctors, family members, and assistants, accompanied her on the flight. BNP leaders described the visit as strictly for improved healthcare for Zia, who has been suffering from several serious health conditions, including liver cirrhosis, heart disease, and kidney issues.

Hundreds of supporters gathered to bid farewell to Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence and along the route to the airport. Officials confirmed her arrival in London where she is set to be admitted to the London Clinic. Her first visit to the UK in nearly seven years is seen as a hopeful turning point for her health and political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

