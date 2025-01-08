Khaleda Zia's Journey to Health: BNP Leader Departs for London Medical Care

Khaleda Zia, the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), embarked on a journey to London on Tuesday night for crucial medical treatment. The former Prime Minister departed from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:46 pm aboard a special Royal Air Ambulance, provided by the Emir of Qatar, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Ateam from the Qatari government, along with Zia's doctors, family members, and assistants, accompanied her on the flight. BNP leaders described the visit as strictly for improved healthcare for Zia, who has been suffering from several serious health conditions, including liver cirrhosis, heart disease, and kidney issues.

Hundreds of supporters gathered to bid farewell to Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence and along the route to the airport. Officials confirmed her arrival in London where she is set to be admitted to the London Clinic. Her first visit to the UK in nearly seven years is seen as a hopeful turning point for her health and political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)