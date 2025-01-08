Wave of Abductions Sparks Protests in Balochistan

In Balochistan's Kech district, a series of abductions by security forces has left four individuals missing, igniting widespread protests. According to The Balochistan Post, families of the missing have demanded immediate government intervention to ensure the safe return of their loved ones.

The victims, identified as Ramzan Baloch, Shagarullah, Sher Jan Ishaq, and Farooq Ishaq, have not been seen since their abduction. Ramzan Baloch, a NADRA employee, was apprehended on Monday in Mand at 7 PM, sparking a sit-in protest at Hironk and blocking the CPEC highway to press for his release.

These incidents reflect a growing pattern of enforced disappearances, which have drawn national and international concern. Families continue to organize protests, urging political parties and human rights organizations to hold perpetrators accountable and address the region's deepening human rights issues, The Balochistan Post highlights.

(With inputs from agencies.)