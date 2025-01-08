Left Menu

Wave of Abductions Sparks Protests in Balochistan

In Balochistan's Kech district, four individuals have been abducted by security forces, spurring protests. Families demand government intervention for their return amidst rising frustration over enforced disappearances. The Balochistan Post reports on these appeals for justice from bereaved communities, highlighting a pressing human rights crisis in the region.

A Baloch Protest gathering (Photo: X/ @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Balochistan's Kech district, a series of abductions by security forces has left four individuals missing, igniting widespread protests. According to The Balochistan Post, families of the missing have demanded immediate government intervention to ensure the safe return of their loved ones.

The victims, identified as Ramzan Baloch, Shagarullah, Sher Jan Ishaq, and Farooq Ishaq, have not been seen since their abduction. Ramzan Baloch, a NADRA employee, was apprehended on Monday in Mand at 7 PM, sparking a sit-in protest at Hironk and blocking the CPEC highway to press for his release.

These incidents reflect a growing pattern of enforced disappearances, which have drawn national and international concern. Families continue to organize protests, urging political parties and human rights organizations to hold perpetrators accountable and address the region's deepening human rights issues, The Balochistan Post highlights.

