Bangladesh-Pakistan Relations: No Threat to India's Trade Ties

Amid growing apprehensions regarding the evolving relationship between Islamabad and Dhaka, former Deputy High Commissioner for Bangladesh to India, Mashfee Binte Shams, sought to allay India's concerns. Speaking to ANI, Shams emphasized that Bangladesh's increasing trade with Pakistan is unlikely to surpass its robust commercial ties with India.

Shams reaffirmed the deep-rooted cultural and linguistic connections between Bangladesh and India, which she asserted Pakistan could never overshadow. She highlighted the extensive people-to-people relationship and shared heritage as key facets that bind the two nations.

Addressing ongoing issues with Pakistan, Shams noted that Bangladesh is not fully ready to engage openly with Islamabad due to several unresolved matters. She acknowledged recent relaxations on visa restrictions and an uptick in trade but underscored that these developments are neither new nor pivotal in altering the balance of regional relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)