Tibetan Exiles Hold Overnight Prayers After Devastating Quake

In response to a recent earthquake in Tibet, Tibetan exiles assembled in Dharamshala to conduct an overnight prayer vigil for the victims. The gathering witnessed monks and nuns leading the prayers at Tsuglagkhang, the central Tibetan temple in the Indian hill town.

The event was orchestrated by four Tibetan NGOs including the Tibetan Youth Congress and the Tibetan Women's Association. Dechen Phakdon, a Tibetan activist, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of more than 128 lives in the earthquake and highlighted the significance of these prayers in Tibetan culture.

Tenzin Lekdhen of Students for Free Tibet emphasized the communal nature of the event, held at the Dalai Lama Temple, which also serves as the seat of the exile government. Tremors from the earthquake, measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale per the US Geological Survey, were felt beyond Tibetan borders, impacting Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)