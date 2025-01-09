Left Menu

Skyrocketing Migration Threatens Nepal's Sweet Chaku Industry

The traditional Chaku industry in Nepal faces a labor crisis due to increased migration of its young workforce. With demand rising for this sugary delicacy, the gap between supply and demand is expected to widen. The potential closure of family-run factories, like that of Rohit Shrestha's, underscores the industry's plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:04 IST
Process of making Chaku underway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

Nepal's cherished Chaku industry, a traditional sweet made from jaggery molasses, is on the brink of a crisis due to an escalating shortage of workers. This labor gap threatens to create an alarming breach between the soaring demand and dwindling supply.

Rohit Shrestha, 19, represents the fourth generation in his family to uphold the Chaku-making legacy in Tokha, near Kathmandu. Like many others from his age group, Rohit plans to seek opportunities abroad after completing his studies. Youth migration in Nepal is dramatically increasing, fueled by aspirations of better prospects, contributing to a critical shortage of workers in local industries.

The seasonal production of Chaku, concentrated in a two-month period annually, is facing severe challenges as the industry is kept alive by a shrinking workforce. The ancient tradition, rooted in the Newa community's cultural heritage, is at risk. As Vice-Chairman Buddha Shrestha of the Tokha Conservation Society notes, the dwindling labor force is undermining production, with the effects being felt before long.

(With inputs from agencies.)

