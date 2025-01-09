Odisha Hosts Impactful 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Leading Odia politicians have voiced their enthusiasm over the selection of Odisha as the host for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, an event set to catalyze investment and development in the state. The event, endorsed by the Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to enhance sectors such as tourism and strengthen relations with the Indian diaspora.

Bhubaneswar's BJP MP, Aparajita Sarangi, expressed her excitement to ANI, emphasizing the economic growth expected from the convention. Similarly, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy highlighted the state's abundant resources and called upon the diaspora to leverage the opportunities presented by the event. She emphasized it as a proud moment for Odisha, foreseeing its role in the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' leading to a developed East India.

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, KV Singh Deo, noted the positive response from delegates who are optimistic about investing in the state, foreseeing job creation and enhanced opportunities for the local populace. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, the Government of India's flagship initiative, aims to connect the Indian diaspora globally. Hosted from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar, the convention's theme highlights the diaspora's contribution to building a developed India, attracting participants from over 50 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)