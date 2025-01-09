Outrage in Balochistan: Infant Hurt in Escalating Conflict
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned the injury of an infant amid rising violence in Balochistan's Chaghi district. Accusations against the Frontier Corps for targeting civilians and torturing border laborers have sparked outrage. In Dera Bugti, two young men were abducted, adding to the region's distress.
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has expressed strong condemnation following the tragic injury of an infant during escalating violence in Balochistan's Chaghi district. Paramilitary forces, identified as the Frontier Corps (FC), have come under fire for allegedly targeting civilians and inflicting severe torture on innocent border laborers.
The incident, which saw a child caught in the crossfire, has generated widespread outrage among local residents and human rights advocates. "Targeting children amounts to severe war crimes and genocide," the BYC declared, emphasizing the brutality and seriousness of the situation.
Amidst ongoing violence, the BYC highlighted that the border in this region remains closed, with the FC continuously imposing harsh restrictions and exhibiting aggressive behavior toward border inhabitants. Meanwhile, reports from Dera Bugti district indicate the abduction of two individuals by the Frontier Corps, further stirring unrest as their current status remains undisclosed.
