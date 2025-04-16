EU's Controversial 'Safe Country' List Sparks Human Rights Debate

The European Commission has come under fire for its new list of 'safe countries', which includes nations like Egypt and Tunisia where human rights practices have been questioned. The list aims to streamline the return process of failed asylum seekers.

The inclusion of these countries suggests that asylum claims from their nationals are less likely to succeed, allowing EU member states to accelerate processing. This move, however, has drawn criticism from human rights organizations warning against potential discrimination based on nationality.

Hussein Baoumi from Amnesty International highlighted the risk of overlooking at-risk individuals such as political dissidents and journalists. The proposal, part of the EU's 2023 migration pact, still needs parliamentary and government approval. Recent rule changes on migrant returns had already sparked backlash over potential human rights breaches.

