New Leadership Takes Charge at Telangana State Human Rights Commission
Former High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission. Alongside him, Sivadi Praveena and B Kishore have joined as members. The Commission expedited proceedings on 300 lingering human rights cases, reflecting its dedication to upholding human rights.
Justice Shameem Akther, a former High Court judge, has assumed the role of Chairperson at the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) as of Thursday. Joining him are Sivadi Praveena, a retired Selection Grade District Judge, and B Kishore, a retired IAS officer, taking on roles as Judicial and Non-Judicial members, respectively, as confirmed by an official release.
The Telangana government made these high-profile appointments on April 11, aiming to revitalize the Commission's approach to human rights issues. The newly formed Commission, under the leadership of Justice Akther, wasted no time, starting with a bench sitting to address 300 unresolved cases focused on alleged human rights infringements. This move signals the Commission's dedication to swiftly tackling outstanding grievances and advancing public welfare, the release indicated.
Justice Akther expressed determination in steering the Commission to meet the goals of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. He highlighted that the team promptly began proceedings on the backlog of cases, underscoring their commitment to enhancing the protection and advocacy of human rights within the state.
