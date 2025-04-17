New Leadership Takes Charge at Telangana State Human Rights Commission

Justice Shameem Akther, a former High Court judge, has assumed the role of Chairperson at the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) as of Thursday. Joining him are Sivadi Praveena, a retired Selection Grade District Judge, and B Kishore, a retired IAS officer, taking on roles as Judicial and Non-Judicial members, respectively, as confirmed by an official release.

The Telangana government made these high-profile appointments on April 11, aiming to revitalize the Commission's approach to human rights issues. The newly formed Commission, under the leadership of Justice Akther, wasted no time, starting with a bench sitting to address 300 unresolved cases focused on alleged human rights infringements. This move signals the Commission's dedication to swiftly tackling outstanding grievances and advancing public welfare, the release indicated.

Justice Akther expressed determination in steering the Commission to meet the goals of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. He highlighted that the team promptly began proceedings on the backlog of cases, underscoring their commitment to enhancing the protection and advocacy of human rights within the state.

