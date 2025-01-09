Left Menu

Former Nepal Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Faces Legal Strife Over Cooperative Scam

A Nepalese court has granted bail to ex-home minister Rabi Lamichhane amid allegations of fraud in a significant cooperative scam. Despite securing bail, Lamichhane remains in police custody as accusations of significant embezzlement unfold across multiple financial cooperatives, implicating several high-profile figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:41 IST
Former Nepal Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Faces Legal Strife Over Cooperative Scam
Former Nepal Deputy PM and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane (Photo:Ministry of Home Affairs, Nepal/ File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Kaski District Court in Kathmandu has granted bail to the former Nepal Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane amid an unfolding cooperative scam case. The court set the bail amount at 6.5 million Nepali rupees, confirmed Suraj Adhikari, the Information Officer of Kaski District Court. A week-long hearing saw detailed arguments from both the prosecution and defense, leading to the decision.

Despite securing bail, Lamichhane will not be released from custody as ongoing investigations continue across various districts. He faces charges of embezzlement linked to cooperatives in Butwal, Chitwan, Kathmandu, and Parsa, reportedly diverting deposits to Gorkha Media Network, which managed the now-defunct Galaxy 4K Television.

Lamichhane's political career has also taken a hit, with his parliamentary position suspended. The parliamentary inquiry committee accused him of amassing illicit funds exceeding Rs 270 million. This series of accusations, involving key figures and firms, continues to unravel, raising questions over governance and financial accountability within the cooperative sector in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025