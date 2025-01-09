Former Nepal Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Faces Legal Strife Over Cooperative Scam
A Nepalese court has granted bail to ex-home minister Rabi Lamichhane amid allegations of fraud in a significant cooperative scam. Despite securing bail, Lamichhane remains in police custody as accusations of significant embezzlement unfold across multiple financial cooperatives, implicating several high-profile figures.
The Kaski District Court in Kathmandu has granted bail to the former Nepal Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane amid an unfolding cooperative scam case. The court set the bail amount at 6.5 million Nepali rupees, confirmed Suraj Adhikari, the Information Officer of Kaski District Court. A week-long hearing saw detailed arguments from both the prosecution and defense, leading to the decision.
Despite securing bail, Lamichhane will not be released from custody as ongoing investigations continue across various districts. He faces charges of embezzlement linked to cooperatives in Butwal, Chitwan, Kathmandu, and Parsa, reportedly diverting deposits to Gorkha Media Network, which managed the now-defunct Galaxy 4K Television.
Lamichhane's political career has also taken a hit, with his parliamentary position suspended. The parliamentary inquiry committee accused him of amassing illicit funds exceeding Rs 270 million. This series of accusations, involving key figures and firms, continues to unravel, raising questions over governance and financial accountability within the cooperative sector in Nepal.
