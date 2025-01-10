Left Menu

Trump and Putin: Inaugural Meeting on the Horizon

US President-elect Donald Trump announced plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on high-level dialogue. While no specific timeline exists, both leaders express eagerness for discussions. Previously, Trump aimed to address Ukraine's conflict swiftly post-inauguration, although challenges may prolong the process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump at G20 summit in Osaka in 2019 (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
US President-elect Donald Trump declared on Thursday that a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the works, though he provided no dates for the potential summit. According to reports by Reuters, Trump announced efforts are underway to arrange discussions between the two leaders.

Russian News Agency TASS reported Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov's comments that if Trump's desire for high-level engagement continues post-inauguration, President Putin welcomes the initiative. Peskov emphasized Putin's ongoing readiness for dialogue and highlighted its necessity.

Previously, Trump expressed ambitions to meet Putin within the first six months of his term. Although no formal requests from the US have emerged, December remarks from Putin showed openness to negotiations, particularly concerning Ukraine's conflict resolution. Despite campaign promises of a swift resolution, Trump acknowledged potential delays, hoping for earlier talks with Putin.

