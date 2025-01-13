UAE Boosts Gaza Aid with Massive Convoy Arrival

This week saw three Emirati aid convoys enter Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing as part of the UAE's 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'. The humanitarian effort involved 35 trucks transporting over 248.9 tonnes of aid, including critical medical supplies such as dialysis machines, ultrasound devices, and essential medications.

Since the operation's inception, 153 convoys comprising 2,391 trucks have delivered more than 29,274 tonnes of aid to Gaza, significantly easing the plight of vulnerable Palestinian populations. Fadel bin Arhama Al Shamsi from Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 highlighted the dispatch of over 100 tonnes of medical aid this week.

The UAE continues to demonstrate its dedication to humanitarian causes, focusing on supplying urgent aid to various affected groups within the Gaza Strip. This initiative reflects their commitment to increasing relief efforts amid the ongoing struggles faced by the Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)