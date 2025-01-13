Imran Khan Verdict Delayed Again: Rawalpindi Court Postpones Decision

A Rawalpindi accountability court has postponed the verdict in a high-profile case against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, citing their absence. The decision marks the third postponement in the Pound 190 million case.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana highlighted that Imran Khan and his legal team were absent, compelling the court to defer the decision. The verdict's announcement is now slated for January 17. The court had initially planned to deliver the verdict on December 23, 2024, with subsequent delays pushing the announcement further into mid-January.

The National Accountability Bureau has pursued the case against Imran Khan rigorously. The case alleges improper adjustments of funds transferred by the UK's National Crime Agency to the Pakistani government. This ongoing legal battle has traversed through several judges and involved testimony from 35 witnesses, yet the defense presented no witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)