Nitin Nabin's Ascent: A Testament to BJP's Dynamic Culture

During a visit to his home state, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin was warmly received by colleagues at the party's Bihar headquarters.

Nabin, representing Bankipur in the assembly, arrived at the BJP office on Birchand Patel Marg where Bihar unit chief Sanjay Saraogi presented him with a bouquet and a Madhubani painting as a token of appreciation.

Prominent attendees included Union minister Giriraj Singh and parliamentarian Ravi Shankar Prasad, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Former state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal remarked on Nabin's emotional reflections on his journey in the party, illustrating the BJP's dynamic culture where young workers can ascend to significant leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)