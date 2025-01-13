Stagnation Strangles Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Residents Decry Political Paralysis

The political situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has reportedly been stagnant, leaving residents frustrated with governmental inefficiency. Resident Syed Yasir Naqvi highlighted that for two years, leadership under Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq has contributed to a political deadlock, increasing dissatisfaction among the populace.

Naqvi further explained the severe impact of this political impasse, noting that ministers are confined to mere scheming, and issues such as vacant positions persist, calling for Public Service Commission intervention. Governance breakdowns have hindered residents, particularly in healthcare and education. The coalition government, comprising several parties, has not addressed these challenges, leading to political disenchantment.

The stagnation permeates development efforts, with halted progress over three years. Infrastructure projects suffer from lack of funding and interest, leaving essential work and financial obligations unmet. The PoJK regime is seen as ineffective, puppet-like, with residents questioning their governance, rights, and future security.

