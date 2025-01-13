UAE's Pioneering Role in Global Energy Transition

Abu Dhabi [UAE] - The UAE is carving a pioneering path in the global energy transition, propelled by ambitious strategies and investments. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighted the nation's leadership at a high-level panel by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Al Kaabi emphasized the UAE's early recognition of the need for cleaner energy solutions, citing heavy investments in renewable projects. As the first in the region to sign the Paris Agreement and commit to a net-zero target by 2050, the UAE remains at the forefront of the clean energy shift.

Masdar, a key player in renewable energy, along with the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, represents milestones for the country. The UAE's renewable sector, buoyed by projects like the Distributed Solar System, is set to reach 14.2 GW capacity by 2030. Meanwhile, the nation targets becoming a global hydrogen leader, aiming for substantial production growth by 2050.

