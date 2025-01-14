Global Devotion: Women Pilgrims Unite at Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has seen an influx of international pilgrims, particularly women from countries like Russia and Peru, eager to immerse themselves in spiritual practices. These devotees are drawn by the promise of a transformative experience, embracing the ancient teachings of Sanatana Dharma.

Russian pilgrim Priyama Dasi expressed her enthusiasm for the event, noting the meticulous arrangements and robust security presence. She emphasized the importance of spreading knowledge about Dharma and the pursuit of genuine happiness.

Madhavi Dasi from Peru echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the purifying nature of rituals performed at the Mela. Participants are not only engaging in personal spiritual growth but also seeking to bring peace and happiness worldwide. The Maha Kumbh continues through February 2025, featuring significant religious observances on key dates.

