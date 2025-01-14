Left Menu

Global Devotion: Women Pilgrims Unite at Maha Kumbh Mela

Women pilgrims from around the globe, including Russia and Peru, converge at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela, embracing spiritual practices and sharing the teachings of Sanatana Dharma. The event, marked by significant international participation, highlights the global appeal of this spiritual congregation held every 12 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:14 IST
Women devotees from across the world attending Maha Kumbh 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has seen an influx of international pilgrims, particularly women from countries like Russia and Peru, eager to immerse themselves in spiritual practices. These devotees are drawn by the promise of a transformative experience, embracing the ancient teachings of Sanatana Dharma.

Russian pilgrim Priyama Dasi expressed her enthusiasm for the event, noting the meticulous arrangements and robust security presence. She emphasized the importance of spreading knowledge about Dharma and the pursuit of genuine happiness.

Madhavi Dasi from Peru echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the purifying nature of rituals performed at the Mela. Participants are not only engaging in personal spiritual growth but also seeking to bring peace and happiness worldwide. The Maha Kumbh continues through February 2025, featuring significant religious observances on key dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

