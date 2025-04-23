High Court to Address Minister's Controversial Remarks on Religion
The Madras High Court has ordered a suo motu petition regarding contentious remarks by DMK leader and TN Minister K Ponmudy. His comments on Shaivism and Vaishnavism amidst a controversial context have ignited substantial debate. The court is considering the matter for judicial orders and potential legal consequences.
The Madras High Court has taken action by directing a suo motu writ petition concerning alleged controversial remarks made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy. These remarks have stirred significant public debate, especially regarding their implications on Shaivism and Vaishnavism.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh emphasized the need for judicial examination, instructing the Registry to file the petition and escalating the issue to the Chief Justice for further decisions. During a recent hearing, the court reiterated concerns raised by Ponmudy's statements, referencing a Supreme Court judgment on hate speech.
The judge urged the police to register an FIR against Ponmudy, cautioning potential contempt actions if they failed. Although a complaint was examined and deemed non-offensive, the directives highlight the judiciary's intent to potentially apply relevant legal provisions to the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
