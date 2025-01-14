Left Menu

Jaishankar Strengthens India-Spain Ties with 'Dual Year' Announcement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the Indian diaspora during his Spain visit, emphasizing their role in enhancing India’s image. He announced 2026 as the 'dual year' for celebrating culture, tourism, and AI. The minister highlighted the robust India-Spain trade relationship, with a hopeful eye on future growth.

Updated: 14-01-2025 11:42 IST
EAM S Jaishankar speaking to members of the Indian community in Spain (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with the Indian diaspora in Spain during his official trip, praising their efforts in promoting a positive image of India globally. He confidently announced that 2026 will be marked as a 'dual year' dedicated to celebrating culture, tourism, and artificial intelligence, aiming to enrich bilateral exchanges.

During the interaction, Jaishankar underscored the critical role the diaspora plays in advancing India-Spain relations. He noted that bilateral trade currently stands at USD 10 billion, with significant potential for growth in areas such as railways, clean technology, drones, and space, pinning hopes on an expanded partnership.

Highlighting global instability and volatility, Jaishankar expressed optimism about deepening ties with Spain. He praised the Indian community for contributing to Spain's economy and society, reinforcing India's foreign policy objectives. His comments reflect a strategic vision to fortify the foundation of bilateral relations, leveraging diaspora goodwill and expertise.

