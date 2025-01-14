India's Global Position: A Rising Force in World Affairs

In a significant address to the Indian community in Spain, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored India's emerging stature as a pivotal player on the global stage. He emphasized the global interest in forging strong ties with India, citing its influential positioning, economic prowess, and innovative ideas.

Jaishankar highlighted India's unique ability to engage with rival nations and its active participation in global forums such as the Quad and BRICS. He pointed out India's diplomatic successes, including its efforts to include the African Union in the G20 under its presidency, and its humanitarian contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, notably the supply of vaccines to numerous countries.

The minister also lauded India's domestic advancement, mentioning the rapid infrastructural developments, such as the expansion of railways and highways, and the rise of digital cashless transactions. These transformations, he argued, are reshaping India's image globally and underpinning its economic and diplomatic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)