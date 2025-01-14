Left Menu

Delay in PTI Verdict Sparks Speculation Amid Political Tensions

The postponement of the 190 million pound verdict involving PTI founder Imran Khan has reignited speculations around a political deal, which PTI's legal team strongly denies. The delay, attributed to procedural issues, not political negotiations, continues to raise questions as the announcement awaits on January 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:39 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar Khan (Image Credit: X/@BarristerGohar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The postponement of the 190 million pound verdict concerning PTI founder Imran Khan has led to renewed speculation about possible political deals. Barrister Gohar Khan, PTI chairman, refuted claims that the delay was politically motivated, emphasizing that the decision was made at the judge's discretion, independent of any agreements.

The verdict announcement, expected initially on Monday, was deferred by an accountability court in Rawalpindi to January 17, marking the third delay. Gohar Khan, speaking at Adiala Jail, criticized the handling of the case against Imran Khan and termed the allegations as fabricated, aimed at pressuring the PTI figurehead. He dismissed rumors of any ongoing negotiations being linked to the case.

Adding to the controversy, other PTI members, including Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, criticized the legal process and political opponents. Ayub labeled the Al-Qadir case a 'farce,' denying any personal gain for Imran Khan from the transaction in question. Meanwhile, accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana attributed the delay to the absence of the accused and their legal representatives, stating the verdict would now be announced in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

