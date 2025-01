US-India Ties: A Strategic Pillar in Trump's Incoming Administration

In a revealing address, US National Security Advisor-designate Mike Waltz underscored the strategic role of India as a critical partner for America's future. Speaking at the US Institute of Peace event alongside prominent figures like Jake Sullivan and Stephen J Hadley, Waltz articulated the incoming administration's priorities.

Waltz, known for his chairmanship of the US-India caucus, acknowledged India's pivotal position in US strategic interests while commending the previous administration's efforts in fostering dialogues to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Regarding China, Waltz advocated for a bipartisan policy encompassing supply chain security and strengthening alliances.

Highlighting national security concerns, Waltz pointed out pressing issues such as the US-Mexico border and the resurgence of ISIS-inspired terrorism. Additionally, he expressed intent to tackle Chinese influence in Latin America, leveraging the American market to avert conflict with China and strengthen national security.

