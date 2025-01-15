Peshawar Employees Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Salaries Amid Crisis

Local government employees in Peshawar are on the brink of a strike after enduring over two weeks without their December salaries. The delays are attributed to a severe financial strain plaguing the City Metropolitan Government, leaving many workers unable to afford basic utilities such as electricity and gas, and facing power disconnections due to unpaid bills. Local shopkeepers, wary of the instability, have ceased extending credit to these employees, exacerbating their financial woes.

There is a growing clamor among the workforce, who lay the blame on the provincial government's policies, including those from the mayor's office and various local government officials. Despite the increasingly dire circumstances, as yet, there has been little intervention from officials to alleviate the crisis, according to reports by the Express Tribune. Malik Muhammad Naveed Awan, Chairman of the United Municipal Workers Union, has raised alarms about the situation's broader impact, noting a province-wide issue whereby employees often receive payment only after mounting protests.

With each passing month, the cycle of protests in pursuit of overdue wages raises concern among the workers. They fear the persistence of these issues could lead to larger, more disruptive demonstrations unless promptly resolved. The lack of timely action from both the Local Government Department and the Minister for Local Government leaves employees on edge, uncertain regarding the receipt of their overdue pay. The unresolved financial crisis poses a threat of widespread protests, potentially disrupting crucial local government operations and vital services.

