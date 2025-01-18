Sheikh Hasina Unveils Survival from Assassination Plots Amid Political Turmoil

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has claimed that a conspiracy aimed to kill her and her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, immediately after her removal from power. In an audio message posted on the Bangladesh Awami League's Facebook page on Friday evening, Hasina recounted their narrow escape from death, noting they were spared by just 20-25 minutes.

Hasina, aged 76, fled to India shortly after a student-led movement led to her ousting in August of last year. The upheaval resulted in over 600 fatalities, replacing her government with an interim leadership headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. Reflecting on multiple assassination attempts, Hasina expressed a belief in divine providence as the reason for her survival amidst crisis points.

Speaking emotionally, Hasina outlined her hardship as she remains away from her homeland, amidst persistent threats to her life. Recalling the 2004 grenade attack at an Awami League rally in Dhaka that left 24 dead and hundreds injured, Hasina also pointed to the thwarted Kotalipara bombing in 2000. Her survival from such plots underscores ongoing security concerns surrounding her return.

