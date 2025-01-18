Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Unveils Survival from Assassination Plots Amid Political Turmoil

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina claims surviving numerous assassination attempts tied to her removal from power. Amid a student-led protest ousting her last year, she highlights survival as divine intervention, despite ongoing challenges in exile. Notable plots include the 2004 Dhaka grenade attack and the Kotalipara bomb incident in 2000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:12 IST
Sheikh Hasina (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has claimed that a conspiracy aimed to kill her and her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, immediately after her removal from power. In an audio message posted on the Bangladesh Awami League's Facebook page on Friday evening, Hasina recounted their narrow escape from death, noting they were spared by just 20-25 minutes.

Hasina, aged 76, fled to India shortly after a student-led movement led to her ousting in August of last year. The upheaval resulted in over 600 fatalities, replacing her government with an interim leadership headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. Reflecting on multiple assassination attempts, Hasina expressed a belief in divine providence as the reason for her survival amidst crisis points.

Speaking emotionally, Hasina outlined her hardship as she remains away from her homeland, amidst persistent threats to her life. Recalling the 2004 grenade attack at an Awami League rally in Dhaka that left 24 dead and hundreds injured, Hasina also pointed to the thwarted Kotalipara bombing in 2000. Her survival from such plots underscores ongoing security concerns surrounding her return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

