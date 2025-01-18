India Extends Lifesaving Aid to Sao Tome & Principe, Strengthens Global South Bonds

In a significant move to bolster its commitment to the Global South, India dispatched vital humanitarian aid to the central African nation of Sao Tome & Principe on Saturday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the assistance includes essential medical supplies like insulin, blood glucose monitors, and other lifesaving medicines.

This effort underscores India's dedication to enhancing the public health services in Sao Tome & Principe. Previously, India supported the nation's technological advancements by gifting 150 computers in 2019 for educational and governmental use. In 2021, India contributed medicines worth 95,000 euros, continuing its humanitarian efforts in 2023 with a USD 25,000 donation of vital drugs.

India and Sao Tome & Principe have maintained strong bilateral relations since 1975. High-level diplomatic visits, such as the one by Dr. Carlos Alberto Pires Tiny, highlight the nations' shared interests. Sao Tome has recognized India's role in South-South Cooperation and backs India's aspiration for a permanent position in the UN Security Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)