India and Singapore: Forging New Ties in a Multipolar World

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has underscored India's burgeoning role in the global economy, describing it as a pivotal player in an increasingly multipolar world. Speaking to media in Odisha, he commended India's trajectory of growth and its expanding role as an export economy, fueled by demographics and development.

Highlighting the renewed cooperation between India and Singapore, President Tharman noted that both nations are on a 'new plane of cooperation,' which aligns with India's aspirations to be a central pole in the global economic landscape. He emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating that India is poised for significant advancements in skills and value addition.

The Singaporean President also discussed initiatives like the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which is focused on developing India's semiconductor ecosystem. He mentioned Singapore's contributions, including the exploration of new industrial parks and collaboration in green energy and digital technology, fostering a trusted data exchange environment.

