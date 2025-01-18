Left Menu

India and Singapore: Forging New Ties in a Multipolar World

Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam highlights India's rise as a significant global economic player. During his visit to Odisha, he emphasized the strong collaboration between India and Singapore, particularly in the semiconductor and green energy sectors, marking a new phase of cooperation in a multipolar world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:35 IST
India and Singapore: Forging New Ties in a Multipolar World
Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has underscored India's burgeoning role in the global economy, describing it as a pivotal player in an increasingly multipolar world. Speaking to media in Odisha, he commended India's trajectory of growth and its expanding role as an export economy, fueled by demographics and development.

Highlighting the renewed cooperation between India and Singapore, President Tharman noted that both nations are on a 'new plane of cooperation,' which aligns with India's aspirations to be a central pole in the global economic landscape. He emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating that India is poised for significant advancements in skills and value addition.

The Singaporean President also discussed initiatives like the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which is focused on developing India's semiconductor ecosystem. He mentioned Singapore's contributions, including the exploration of new industrial parks and collaboration in green energy and digital technology, fostering a trusted data exchange environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025