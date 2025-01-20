Bangladeshi Priest's Bail Plea in Flag Insult Case Awaits High Court Hearing
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmmachari, accused of insulting Bangladesh's national flag, seeks bail from the High Court after a lower court's rejection. The hearing is awaited as legal proceedings continue, with lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya optimistic about a hearing next week due to court scheduling.
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmmachari, a prominent Bangladeshi priest and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, has applied for bail from the High Court following allegations of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh.
The initial bail request was denied by a Chittagong court on January 2, raising significant legal challenges for Chinmoy, who was apprehended at Dhaka airport late last year.
His lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, confirmed the recent bail appeal filed on January 12 and anticipated a High Court hearing next week. The case has garnered attention, driven by debates surrounding national identity and cultural respect, while the High Court hears such cases strictly on Sundays and Mondays.
