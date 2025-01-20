Tourism in Peril: Fee Hikes Threaten Gilgit-Baltistan's Adventure Economy

The sharp rise in royalty and mountaineering fees in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan has raised alarms among tour operators, who fear the thriving adventure tourism industry in the region could face potential collapse, reports Dawn. Members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Tour Operators Association (GBATO) and the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO) have reached out to federal authorities, including PoGB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, requesting an urgent reversal of the fee hikes.

As home to the world-renowned peaks like K-2 and over 100 mountains exceeding 7,000 meters, PoGB has established itself as a premier destination for adventurers both locally and internationally. The lucrative tourism industry not only supports the government's coffers but also underpins the livelihoods of local businesses such as tour operators, accommodation services, transportation providers, high-altitude porters, and rescue teams. For example, a single foreign trek to K-2 can generate approximately USD 60,000.

Nonetheless, the government's recent increase in trekking permits and royalty fees has turned PoGB into one of the globe's most expensive spots for adventure tourism. Consequently, visitor numbers have plummeted, leading to significant job losses in tourism-dependent sectors. Tour operators caution that the residents' livelihoods are at risk, exacerbated further by a 2023 Dawn report that highlighted the doubling of subsidised wheat prices from PKR 20 to PKR 36 per kilogram upon federal government insistence.

While this price hike was moderated to mitigate both public dissent and adhere to federal orders, it has nonetheless inflicted considerable strain on household finances in a region heavily reliant on subsidised wheat for essential nutrition. As government actions culminate in a mix of dwindling earnings and soaring living expenses, public unrest has been gathering momentum. PoGB's residents are now caught in a precarious balance between everyday survival and their region's economic prospects in adventure tourism, as reported by Dawn.

These governmental policies continue to deepen PoGB's economic marginalization, risking the region's vast potential for thriving in adventure tourism, as noted by ANI.

