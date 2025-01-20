Trump's Inauguration Day: A Promise of Change

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania and family, commenced his inauguration day with a church service at St Johns Episcopal Church. This event was attended by Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha, as reported by Fox News.

At the North Portico, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to welcome the incoming President and First Lady at Blair House. Subsequently, JD Vance and Donald Trump will take their oaths of office at the US Capitol Rotunda, marking the ceremonial transition of power.

After the swearing-in, Trump will participate in the President's Room signing ceremony, continuing a tradition from Ronald Reagan's era. The day's events include a Capitol Hill troop review and an inaugural parade, concluding with the couple's first dance at the Liberty Ball.

In a bold promise, Trump declared that within hours of taking office, he would nullify numerous Biden administration executive orders. He shared this commitment during a candlelight dinner at Washington's National Building Museum, vowing immediate policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)