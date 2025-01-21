Left Menu

Trump Cuts U.S. Ties with WHO, Cites Financial Imbalance

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to sever ties with the World Health Organisation, accusing it of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and demanding disproportionately high payments. Trump noted financial disparities, emphasizing China's lower contribution compared to the U.S.

US President Donald Trump with Vice President JD Vance (Photo/X@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant and unexpected decision, U.S. President Donald Trump has officially cut the United States' ties with the World Health Organisation (WHO). This announcement, made through an executive order on Monday, accuses the WHO of mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health concerns.

Trump, who has been a vocal critic of the WHO, had previously moved to withdraw the U.S. from the organisation in July 2020 amid the ongoing pandemic. The executive order outlines grievances such as the WHO's failure to implement necessary reforms and its undue susceptibility to the influence of certain member states.

An additional point of contention is the financial obligation reportedly imposed on the U.S. by the WHO. Trump criticized the requirement for the U.S. to make payments he deemed disproportionate compared to contributions from other member nations, particularly highlighting China's much smaller financial contribution despite its larger population.

During a press briefing in the Oval Office, Trump declared that the U.S. had paid $500 million to the WHO, contrasting sharply with China's $39 million contribution. He labeled this financial arrangement as unjust, leading to his decisive action to cut ties with the organisation.

In the same address, Trump also touched upon the U.S.-TikTok deal, suggesting that the imposition of tariffs could influence China's stance if it failed to approve the agreement. Trump implied that economic leverage could play a role in ensuring favorable negotiations.

The day's events were marked by Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States at a ceremony in Washington, DC, where U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office. JD Vance was also sworn in as Vice President shortly before Trump took the stage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

