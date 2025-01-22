Left Menu

Trump Backs H-1B Visa as Key to U.S. Economic Growth

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for the H-1B visa program, emphasizing its role in attracting skilled workers and boosting the U.S. economy. Despite previous restrictions, Trump now highlights the program's importance in business expansion and criticizes past abuses while advocating for balanced immigration policies.

Updated: 22-01-2025 09:51 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/The White House). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to the H-1B visa program, a crucial framework that enables U.S. employers to hire skilled nonimmigrant workers for specialized roles. Trump underscored the necessity of bringing "competent" and "great" individuals into the country to fuel economic prosperity, a goal achievable through this visa program.

In a media address at The White House, Trump argued that admitting "quality people" fortifies the economy by supporting various industries. He highlighted the diverse job spectrum covered by the program, from hospitality roles such as maitre d's and wine experts to top-tier waitstaff, all of whom are pivotal to business growth.

Trump remarked, "You've got to get the best people... We're expanding businesses, which benefits everyone... Competent people, great people, must come into our country, and we facilitate that through the H-1B visa." He emphasized the program's utility across all job levels, from engineers to hospitality workers, pointing to his own properties' use of it.

His comments mark a shift in the administration's approach, focusing on the need for skilled labor from abroad to fill essential roles and drive expansion, which ultimately aids the broader workforce. However, this stands in contrast to the earlier restraint imposed during his first term, when concerns over "abuse" led to restrictions, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic's economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

