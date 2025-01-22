Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto to Grace India's Republic Day as Chief Guest

President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia is set to attend India's 76th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. His visit will feature a unique participation by a 352-member Indonesian marching and band contingent parading down the Kartvya Path in New Delhi, marking the first occurrence of its kind on foreign soil.

The visit, scheduled for January 25-26, comes at a time when India and Indonesia are engaged in broadening their bilateral cooperation across a variety of domains such as political, defense, trade, healthcare, and technological sectors. Key announcements and memorandums of understanding are anticipated, alongside the third CEO Forum.

This visit by President Prabowo underscores the strategic significance of Indonesia within India's Act East policy. The two nations, sharing a long history of cultural and economic connections, continue to enhance collaboration through regular high-level dialogues and military exercises, solidifying ties both regionally and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)