Johnnie Moore Optimistic about India-US Relations under Trump 2.0

Johnnie Moore, previously a spiritual advisor to former US President Donald Trump, praised the robust India-US relations during Trump's administration, expressing optimism for continued growth in Trump's potential second term. In an interview with ANI, Moore, who also served as a commissioner for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, suggested that the first term set a promising trajectory for future ties.

Moore emphasized that the India-US relationship had reached unprecedented levels of cooperation during Trump's leadership. He lauded the partnership between the world's most powerful democracy, the United States, and the largest democracy, India, stating that their collaboration is capable of addressing global challenges and opportunities.

Speaking on the Indian-American community's outlook, Moore noted their strong support for Trump, reinforced by the increased number of Indian-Americans in his administration. Moore referred to Trump's re-election as a gesture of goodwill and partnership towards India. He further highlighted the presence of India's representative, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at Trump's inauguration as evidence of the burgeoning bilateral relationship.

