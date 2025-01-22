Left Menu

Johnnie Moore Optimistic about India-US Relations under Trump 2.0

Johnnie Moore, former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump, expressed optimism about the strengthening India-US ties under Trump's presidency. Moore highlighted the positive trajectory during Trump's first term and anticipated even stronger relations, noting significant Indian-American representation in Trump's administration as a testament to the partnership's potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:39 IST
Johnnie Moore Optimistic about India-US Relations under Trump 2.0
Johnnie Moore- Former Spiritual Advisor to Donald Trump (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Johnnie Moore, previously a spiritual advisor to former US President Donald Trump, praised the robust India-US relations during Trump's administration, expressing optimism for continued growth in Trump's potential second term. In an interview with ANI, Moore, who also served as a commissioner for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, suggested that the first term set a promising trajectory for future ties.

Moore emphasized that the India-US relationship had reached unprecedented levels of cooperation during Trump's leadership. He lauded the partnership between the world's most powerful democracy, the United States, and the largest democracy, India, stating that their collaboration is capable of addressing global challenges and opportunities.

Speaking on the Indian-American community's outlook, Moore noted their strong support for Trump, reinforced by the increased number of Indian-Americans in his administration. Moore referred to Trump's re-election as a gesture of goodwill and partnership towards India. He further highlighted the presence of India's representative, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at Trump's inauguration as evidence of the burgeoning bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025