US-India Relations Flourish Under Trump Administration Amidst Quad Collaboration

The Trump administration is emphasizing a strengthened bilateral relationship with India, as highlighted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He noted that the ties between the two nations continue to grow, building on a strong foundation established in past years. The administration's commitment was evident during Jaishankar's meetings in Washington.

Jaishankar carried a letter from Prime Minister Modi to President Trump during his inaugural function attendance, underscoring mutual intentions to enhance cooperation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's meeting with Jaishankar further affirmed this partnership, focusing on regional issues and economic ties while addressing migration concerns.

The US-India partnership's focus on defence, technology, and a free Indo-Pacific underscores both nations' strategic goals. The substantial Indian-American community has been pivotal in strengthening these ties, with notable representation in the US Congress highlighting their influence and integration into American society.

