Capitol Rioter Pardoned by Trump Faces New Federal Gun Charge

Daniel Ball, recently pardoned by Trump for Capitol riot charges, is facing new legal issues tied to a federal gun charge. This marks the first post-pardon arrest among those involved in the January 6 riots. Ball was initially charged with multiple offenses but was cleared due to the pardon.

Visuals from January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a swift return to legal troubles, Daniel Ball, recently pardoned by US President Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots, landed in hot water again. Just a day post-pardon, Ball has been charged with a federal gun offense, The Hill reported.

Ball, hailing from Florida, becomes the first Capitol rioter to face new charges after the sweeping pardons given to January 6 event participants, according to The Hill. The latest charges were filed in Washington, DC, marking the first legal action since Trump assumed his second presidential term.

Originally charged in May 2023 for assaulting officers and deploying explosives, Ball saw his charges dropped under Trump's clemency. However, his fresh indictment targets his possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, considering his past convictions for domestic violence and resisting law enforcement, states The Hill.

Ball is among over 1,500 January 6 rioters whose charges were dismissed by Trump's pardons. Several Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders also had their sentences reduced in the wide-ranging clemency announced by Trump on January 21, the day he was sworn in as the 47th US President.

A White House statement outlined the pardon, indicating 14 individuals received sentence commutations, particularly for seditious conspiracy charges. These individuals, identified as extremists from the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, were granted full, unconditional pardons and subsequently released, CNN reported.

The White House confirmed that the attorney general would ensure the quick issuance of pardon certificates, facilitating the immediate release of those granted clemency. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

