Strengthening Economic Bonds: UAE-India Relations Amplified by CEPA Initiatives

UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, emphasized the growing economic collaboration between the UAE and India through the UAE-India CEPA Council. This initiative is designed to boost bilateral trade, particularly focusing on entrepreneurs, including women, furthering economic ties and cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador of UAE to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards strengthening economic ties between the UAE and India, Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali shared insights on the UAE-India CEPA Council's activities. In an interview with ANI, Ambassador Alshaali emphasized the critical role of the council in facilitating business events and roundtables across India, aiming to expand bilateral trade and entrepreneurship between the two nations.

Launched during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 10, 2024, the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC) stands as a pivotal initiative crafted jointly by the UAE and Indian governments. It seeks to exploit fully the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (UAE-India CEPA), active since May 1, 2022. Ambassador Alshaali praised the ventures of Indian women in business, noting the remarkable achievements and potential for greater collaboration to enhance this bilateral economic relationship.

Highlighting the significance of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurial ventures in driving growth, Alshaali hinted at the tremendous potential they hold for amplifying economic relations. The ambassador lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to strengthening ties, crediting his admiration for the UAE and its leadership as catalysts for high-level engagements between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

