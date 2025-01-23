Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Champions Andhra Pradesh at Davos WEF Summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's four-day participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos aimed at boosting the state's brand image and global investment potential. He engaged with global leaders to promote Andhra Pradesh's investor-friendly policies and explored transformative partnerships in economic and educational sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu with Unilever's Chief Supply Chain Officer Willem Uijen and Global Sustainability Manager Matteo Squire at World Economic Forum (Photo/@ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Switzerland

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu wrapped up a significant four-day engagement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland. The summit, held from January 20 to 24, served as a crucial platform for addressing pressing global issues, economic shifts, and sustainability goals.

Throughout the event, CM Naidu participated in numerous impactful meetings and roundtables with CEOs and global company leaders, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's business-friendly environment through the 'Swarnandhra 2047' roadmap. Highlighting vast opportunities in the state, Naidu's interactions, including with Swiss companies and the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, aimed at attracting investments and fostering collaboration in various industries.

Naidu's itinerary also featured a meet-and-greet with the Telugu community in Zurich, where he emphasized the global presence of Telugu people. Strategic discussions covered green industrialization principles and substantial investment interests from companies like Petronas and Unilever, reflecting the state's commitment to sustainable development and innovative partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

