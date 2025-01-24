Left Menu

Israel Extends Military Presence in Southern Lebanon amid Ceasefire Concerns

Israel's leadership has extended the IDF's presence in southern Lebanon beyond the ceasefire period, citing Hezbollah violations and Lebanese army inaction. Discussions with the US are ongoing for additional time before withdrawal, while troop redeployment continues in the western region per agreements with Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:25 IST
Israel Extends Military Presence in Southern Lebanon amid Ceasefire Concerns
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant move reflecting ongoing regional tensions, Israeli leaders have mandated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) remain in southern Lebanon's eastern region past the agreed 60-day ceasefire trial period, which concludes on Sunday. This directive follows reports of Hezbollah breaches and Lebanese army passivity concerning the ceasefire terms.

Discussions are underway between Israel and the new US administration, aiming to negotiate an extended timeframe—potentially stretching from several days to weeks—before a complete pullout from the area. Meanwhile, adhering to the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is repositioning its troops in the Western sector of southern Lebanon according to the deal with the Lebanese government.

Prior to the ceasefire period's end, the Golan Regional Council has issued a reassuring statement to residents. Following consultations with the IDF's 210th Division and Northern Command, the council confirmed that the defense strategy for the Golan Heights remains unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025