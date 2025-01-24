Israel Extends Military Presence in Southern Lebanon amid Ceasefire Concerns

In a significant move reflecting ongoing regional tensions, Israeli leaders have mandated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) remain in southern Lebanon's eastern region past the agreed 60-day ceasefire trial period, which concludes on Sunday. This directive follows reports of Hezbollah breaches and Lebanese army passivity concerning the ceasefire terms.

Discussions are underway between Israel and the new US administration, aiming to negotiate an extended timeframe—potentially stretching from several days to weeks—before a complete pullout from the area. Meanwhile, adhering to the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is repositioning its troops in the Western sector of southern Lebanon according to the deal with the Lebanese government.

Prior to the ceasefire period's end, the Golan Regional Council has issued a reassuring statement to residents. Following consultations with the IDF's 210th Division and Northern Command, the council confirmed that the defense strategy for the Golan Heights remains unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)