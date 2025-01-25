Left Menu

ArtMap 29: Unveiling Dubai's Creative Odyssey

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority releases the 29th edition of ArtMap with thejamjar, showcasing the UAE's vibrant arts scene. The guide reflects Dubai's cultural ambitions, detailed gallery listings, key festivals, and initiatives aimed at bolstering local and international creative talent, positioning the city as a global cultural hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:45 IST
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant cultural milestone, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in collaboration with thejamjar, has unveiled the 29th edition of ArtMap. This comprehensive guide outlines the dynamic landscape of art galleries, exhibitions, festivals, and programs across the UAE, symbolizing Dubai's commitment to being a global epicenter for culture and creativity.

The latest edition marks the impressive growth of Dubai's arts scene over the past six years, envisioned by the emirate as a leader in the creative economy. The city hosts over 40 art galleries and a notable array of museums, such as the Al Shindagha and Etihad Museums, alongside an eclectic mix of festivals and cultural events.

Among the highlighted events are Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival, the Sikka Art and Design Festival, and the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. ArtMap also discusses burgeoning initiatives like Dubai's Public Art Strategy and profiles emerging and established local artists, underscoring the city's cultural vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

