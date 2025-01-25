Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto's Historic State Visit to India: Strengthening Indo-Indonesian Ties

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's State Visit to India marks a critical milestone in bolstering bilateral relations. Welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, his discussions with Indian leadership aimed to fortify political, security, defense, and trade cooperation. The visit aligns with India's 'Act East' policy, reinforcing Indo-Pacific partnerships.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto receives a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto received a ceremonial welcome at New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 25, 2025. This marks his inaugural State Visit to India since taking office in October 2024, making him the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Prabowo engaged in talks with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties in political, security, defense, and trade domains. President Prabowo expressed deep appreciation for the historical friendship between Indonesia and India, highlighting India's support during Indonesia's independence struggle.

The visit, spanning January 25-26, 2025, provides a platform for both nations to evaluate their relationship and discuss shared regional and global concerns. As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, India and Indonesia support each other's strategic interests within the Indo-Pacific framework.

