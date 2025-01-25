Indonesia's State Visit: A Tribute, Friendship, and Strategic Partnership

On a day marked with symbolic gestures of friendship, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Saturday, laying a wreath and signing the visitors' book. He was joined by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. The visit underscores the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

As the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, President Subianto's trip marks his first State Visit since taking office in October 2024. Received with ceremonial honors at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the visit highlights the significant diplomatic rapport between India and Indonesia, setting the stage for discussions to strengthen their partnership.

In his remarks, President Subianto expressed Indonesia's strong bond with India, citing historical support during Indonesia's independence movement. He reaffirmed his dedication to fostering closer ties and collaboration with India, stating the nation's pivotal role in regional diplomacy and the broader Indo-Pacific vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)