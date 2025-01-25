Left Menu

India-Indonesia Tie-Up: Strengthening Defence and Trade Ties

India and Indonesia are set to bolster their collaboration in defence manufacturing and supply chain, as per PM Modi and President Subianto's discussions. Further, both nations aim to enhance cooperation in FinTech and digital public infrastructure, marking Indonesia's role as the chief guest for India's Republic Day.

PM Narendra Modi (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards bolstering bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and Indonesia will enhance cooperation in the defence sector. This decision comes after Modi's meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, where defence manufacturing and supply chain emerged as focal points. Modi noted the historic significance of Indonesia being the chief guest during India's first Republic Day and expressed pride that they will once more assume this role for the 75th anniversary.

Modi highlighted the mutual cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, and counter-terrorism, following comprehensive discussions with Subianto. A key agreement signed on maritime safety and security aims to bolster crime prevention, search and rescue operations, and capacity building. Modi remarked on the rapid growth of bilateral trade, which recently surpassed USD 30 billion, and emphasized plans to diversify market access and the trade basket.

Both leaders also agreed to collaborate in sectors like FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Digital Public Infrastructure. Modi announced plans for joint disaster management exercises between the two nations. Indonesia's President Subianto, marking his first state visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome emphasizing the strengthening diplomatic ties between the countries. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

