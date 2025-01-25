BJP's Nadda Fosters Closer Ties with Indonesia
BJP President JP Nadda met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in New Delhi to discuss strengthening Indo-Indonesian relations. Talks included healthcare initiatives and potential delegation exchanges. The visit coincides with Prabowo's role as Chief Guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, highlighting the nations' historic friendship.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Bharatiya Janata Party President and Union Minister JP Nadda convened with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in New Delhi. The meeting aimed to enhance Indo-Indonesian relations, with Nadda offering a glimpse into BJP's organizational stronghold and proposing delegation exchanges with Indonesia's Gerindra Party.
The leaders delved into India's healthcare milestones, crediting the Modi government for initiatives targeting women and children's welfare, and examined avenues for fortified cooperation, particularly in healthcare. BJP Foreign Affairs Department head, D Vijay Chauthaiwale, participated in these strategic discussions.
Earlier today, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also engaged with President Subianto, underscoring a reinforced commitment to their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The discussions spanned defence, economic, and maritime cooperation, reaffirming the historic bonds predating Indonesia's international recognition.
Prabowo's state visit to India, his first since taking office in 2024, aligns with his participation as Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade. He noted India's foundational support to Indonesia, echoing the nations' shared history and strategic interest in sustaining robust bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Election Fraud in New Delhi Constituency
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto: The New Face of India's Republic Day Celebration
Farmers Gear Up for Nationwide Tractor Marches on Republic Day
Heightened Security in Doda: Combating Terrorism Ahead of Republic Day
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Set to Make Historic Debut in New Delhi